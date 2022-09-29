xQc Isn't Leaving Twitch — He's Got a New Game Show to Host

While many are still reeling from the onslaught of drama that's embroiled the Twitch community, that isn't stopping the creators from continuing to make their content.

Texas-based streamer xQc has found himself in the middle of a lot of it — though thankfully, his platform is still intact. He and his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Adept officially called it off after getting into an argument on a live stream, and he has since attempted to support those hurt by ItsSlicker's gambling problem.