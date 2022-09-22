Twitch Streamer Drama Rages on as Fans Wonder if xQc Plans on Leaving Twitch

Streamer drama on Twitch has reached an all-time high. With popular and well-known content creators at the center of several different controversial situations, the entire community has been chiming in on recent events.

Recently, Texas-based streamer xQc took to Twitter to comment on Sliker and how his gambling addiction has affected his audience as well as his fellow content creators. He's also commented on the recent cover-up scandal involving CrazySlick and Mizkif.