The Drama Around CrazySlick Keeps Ramping up — Is the Streamer Missing Now?

Allegations about CrazySlick's misconduct emerged back in July 2021. In a lengthy Twitter post, female Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee cited a January 2020 incident in which CrazySlick reportedly attempted to kiss her multiple times during a birthday party. According to Adrianah, CrazySlick made unsolicited physical contact at the event.

"To be clear," she wrote, "he did not rape me or assault me, but his actions did make me uncomfortable."