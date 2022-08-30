YouTube Gaming Commentator Dunkey Has Been With His Wife Leah for Years

But while he has managed to keep a facade of anonymity with how rarely he shows his face, he did share intimate clips of his wedding day with his followers in a video on his channel titled "Dunkey and Leah's Wedding."

Dunkey and fellow video game content creator LeahBee got married on Sept. 21, 2019. Their wedding was held at Springbrook in Wisconsin, according to the video's description, which also featured clips of the pair's vows and moments from their reception in between shots of their relationship.