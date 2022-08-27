Everything We Currently Know About the 'Minecraft' 1.20 Update

Unfortunately, at this time there isn't a known release date for the next large content update — though we do know when we'll know more about it.

During the Minecraft Now live stream in August, some of the game's developers revealed that the next Minecraft Live event will happen on Oct. 15. Mojang usually reveals the details for upcoming updates during the Minecraft Live events, meaning that we should know before the end of the year what's to come in Minecraft's next content update.