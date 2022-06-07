Frogs Are Recent Additions to the World of 'Minecraft' — Here's Where They Spawn

Minecraft is a sandbox game where players can collect materials and build enormous structures. The long-running game is known for its sprawling environments and creative user-generated experiences.

In June 2022, the game rolled out the Wild Update. As the name suggests, the update adds new biomes and wild species that players can check out and interact with. These include new blocks, new mobs like the Axolotl and the Warden, and yes, also frogs.