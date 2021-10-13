You'll Want to Make These Portals to Reach "The End" of 'Minecraft'

Over the years, Minecraft has seen a soar in popularity, making it one of the most popular games to date, but if you're a newbie to the game, some of the more complicated crafting recipes can be tricky to get a handle on — portals especially. There are a couple of different portals one can make in Minecraft — here's how to make them on your own.

How to make a Nether Portal in 'Minecraft.'

Reaching the Nether is one of the parts of Minecraft's gameplay that's crucial for anyone looking to reach the game's "end," though isn't necessary to enjoy the game. The Nether can only be reached through a Nether portal, which requires a specific set of materials to create. Before building your Nether Portal, you'll want to gather 14 obsidian blocks and either one flint and steel or one fire charge.

Unfortunately, getting your hands on obsidian is a bit tricky and will require some advanced gameplay before you can obtain it. It is the hardest element in the game and can only be broken with a diamond pickaxe. First, you'll want to find some diamonds and craft yourself a diamond pickaxe. Diamonds are typically found deep down in the caves, so you'll want to do some exploring to find this material.

Once you obtain a diamond pickaxe, then you can go searching for obsidian. It is sometimes found naturally in caves, though it's pretty easy to create a stretch of it in your scavenging.

You'll want to remain in the caves and venture below sea level until you find a source of lava. If the lava meets a source of water in the cave, then there may naturally be some obsidian. If not, all you have to do is fill a few buckets with water and pour it on the lava to create obsidian. Break it with your diamond pickaxe until you have enough for the portal (or gather more for later).

