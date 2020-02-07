'Minecraft' Just Debuted a Super-Rare Type of Ore

Netherite is a new ore that's even better than diamond in Minecraft in terms of quality. For one thing, it can't be destroyed by lava, and it's even harder and more durable than the shining gem. Weapons drenched in Netherite deal more damage, and you get better knockback resistance when you use weapons coated with it. It's a much better material than regular ore in every way, but you'll have to work hard if you want to get your hands on any of it.