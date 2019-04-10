Gamers Are Discussing the "Honor" Behind Using Cheat Codes and Things Got Heated

Every gamer knows the dilemma: you're stuck at that one level or boss or puzzle that you just can't seem to figure out. You frustratingly try every single option there is. Or maybe you die a bunch of times and then die even more when you're so angry you start doing things out of spite in the game. You fall into random pits, take hits on purpose and then toss the controller across the room.

Maybe you revisit the level and repeat the process all over again, and maybe you finally eke out a victory. But what if you don't? Do you just give up on the game or hand the controller over to someone who's better at playing that specific part than you are?

Or perhaps you decide to take a more "sinister" route and refer to the dark arts to finally secure victory: you use a cheat code.