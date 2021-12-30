Get Ready to Dig Deep if You Want Diamonds in 'Minecraft'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 29 2021, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
There are no limits to your creativity when it comes to Minecraft. You can build anything from castles to city strongholds to even computers that can play ... Minecraft! The sky truly is the limit, and of course, diamonds are an in-game resource that will likely prove invaluable in your crafting journey. But diamonds in Minecraft can be as hard to come by as actual diamonds. So how can you get your hands on them in the game?
Minecraft is a 3D sandbox game. With no actual goals or explicit objectives, players are able to mine for resources and build several environments with an enormous amount of freedom. You might have to care for some cattle and fend off monsters every now and then, but this procedurally generated game opens up all kinds of possibilities. The latest update to Minecraft offers larger landscapes, new music, and overhauled exploration.
Diamonds are still important in your crafting antics, but they're not so easy to find. Here's a quick guide to help you farm as many as possible.
Here's where you can find diamonds in 'Minecraft.'
Diamonds are a rare mineral within Minecraft. This special ore allows you to craft stronger tools like pickaxes and pieces of armor. While certain tools can break after usage, tools made from diamond will typically last far longer. You can also use them to craft blocks of diamond to fortify some of your structures. Diamonds are also essential materials for enchanting tables and fireworks.
If you're going to try to farm for diamonds, there are a few things you'll need to consider first.
In Minecraft, diamonds can only be mined with an iron pickaxe or stronger, so be sure you have some equipped. You can also use pickaxes made from gold or netherite. As long as you have a reasonably sturdy one, you'll be able to mine diamonds. But they won't appear with a wood or stone pickaxe. Mining for diamonds can also leave you prone to monster attacks or starvation, so make sure you're prepared to stave off hunger and have weapons handy.
Once all that is set, it's time to get digging. Diamonds can be found in deeper layers of the game. While there's an almost endless amount of layers to sift through, diamonds are typically found at level 15 or lower. They become more common between levels 50 and 64. Reportedly, they are most likely to appear at levels 58 and 59. Once you've prepared properly, you can finally start mining for diamonds and strengthening your tool set!
Diamonds can also be found in other locations throughout the game. They can spawn from any type of chest like buried treasure chests and shipwreck chests. As of June 2021 in Update 1.17, diamonds can now be smelted and obtained from deepslate diamond ore.
They've also been found in unusual places before. As an April Fools' joke, the game temporarily featured "Diamond Chickens" that laid diamonds and Lapis Lazulis instead of eggs.
Minecraft is available on all major consoles.