Get Ready to Dig Deep if You Want Diamonds in 'Minecraft'

Diamonds are a rare mineral within Minecraft. This special ore allows you to craft stronger tools like pickaxes and pieces of armor. While certain tools can break after usage, tools made from diamond will typically last far longer. You can also use them to craft blocks of diamond to fortify some of your structures. Diamonds are also essential materials for enchanting tables and fireworks.

If you're going to try to farm for diamonds, there are a few things you'll need to consider first.