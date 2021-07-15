Harvesting Honeycombs in 'Minecraft' Is Deadly: Here's How to Stay Alive

Some games were just designed for tinkerers to spend hundreds of hours of their lives on. For me, whenever I play a Bethesda RPG, I just find myself getting swamped in side quests, and pickpocketing sleeping townsfolk until the epic quest I was selected for at the start of the game becomes a distant memory.

Minecraft is one of those games that's a time-waster's delight, brimming with side quests that are added almost every day. Like gathering honeycombs. Here's how to get it.