The Mangrove Swamp Is the Only Place to Find Mangrove Trees in 'Minecraft'

The Wild update for Minecraft has brought more than one new biome to the game — and with these new biomes comes content that's exclusive to these areas. While the sandbox title is truly a game where you can do just about anything you want to in it, those with a knack for exploring will find themselves wanting to uncover the new items located in these biomes.

While the Deep Dark biome is a bit tricky to find, the Mangrove Swamp is easier — and has some new friends to meet. Here's how to find it.