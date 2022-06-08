The Deep Dark Is Home to Valuable Treasures in 'Minecraft'

New biomes, animals, and blocks were added to Minecraft with the much-anticipated 1.19 update, dubbed the "Wild" update, giving longtime players even more new content to keep them entertained and give new creative ways to play the sandbox title.

The Deep Dark biome is just one of the new biomes added to the game, but it's a bit difficult to find, as it's not as common as some of the other areas in the game. Where is the Deep Dark? Here's how to get to it.