Def Noodles Was Banned From Twitch After Using Poppers on a Stream
It's not uncommon for Twitch users to face bans for their streams, though it often causes some discourse whenever it happens. Satirical influencer Def Noodles, whose real name is Dennis Feitosa, recently found his Twitch account banned.
Def Noodles tweeted about the ban, expressing outrage and requested the streaming platform overturn his ban. But why is he no longer able to stream on Twitch?
Why did Def Noodles get banned from Twitch?
On Sept. 27, Def Noodles tweeted that he was officially banned from Twitch, with the screenshot of his suspension email informing him that it was due to drug use on a stream.
"I was just wrongly BANNED on Twitch again for doing a Poppers taste test with Mark from [LA Trash TV]," he tweeted. "We were told it was a drug violation. But Poppers are not illegal in California, in fact, they are sold over the counter. And I live in WeHo!"
Poppers, or amyl nitrate and butyl nitrite, are chemicals that can be purchased over the counter as leather cleaners, nail polish remover, or room deodorizers but can be used as a recreational drug. They produce a brief euphoric "high," and as their use can oftentimes help relax certain muscles, they're often used in the gay community.
Though they can be purchased legally across the U.S., it's technically illegal and ill-advised by the FDA to use them recreationally.
Twitch's terms of service state that it “respect[s] all applicable local, national, and international laws while using our services. Any content or activity featuring, encouraging, or soliciting illegal activity is prohibited.” For other recreational drugs, like marijuana, this usually means that so long as you're streaming from a state where the drug may be used recreationally, you should be able to stream while using it — though you still run the risk of being flagged by a viewer for drug use.
Def Noodle's ban is indefinite, meaning that unless he completes a successful appeal to Twitch, his account will remain suspended.
At this time, Twitch has not commented on Def Noodles' calls for assistance, though he has since started the hashtag #justiceforpoppers and streamed on YouTube to talk about the ban. It's currently unclear if he will return to Twitch or if he will have to make a shift to YouTube permanently.