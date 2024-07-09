Home > Viral News > Influencers Popular Twitch Streamer Sketch Has Confronted His OnlyFans Past: "I’m a Changed Person" "I did not have sexual relations with that man! I’m just kidding, I did." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 9 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: x/@dexerto

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. If you spend a lot of time on the internet, then you're probably no stranger to Twitch streamer controversy. From DrDisrespect confessing to inappropriately messaging a minor to IShowSpeed showing way too much to his audience, it seems that these content creators can't seem to stay out of the spotlight for negative reasons.

The latest video game streamer to receive some pretty bad press is Sketch. If you don't know him, you probably at least know his famous catchphrase, "What's up brother?" Sketch has found himself at the center of negative attention after a "dark secret" from his past came to light. But ... was it really that bad? Sketch addressed the situation in a livestream. Here's what he had to say.

Source: instagram/@thesketchreal (L-R) Josh Richards and Sketch

What happened to Sketch? His past on OnlyFans was leaked to the public.

In July 2024, Sketch — whose real name is Kyle — found himself embroiled in negative attention amid allegations that he had previously been an OnlyFans performer before he blew up on Twitch. Before he had a chance to address the situation, NSFW leaks began surfacing, featuring someone that looked like Sketch engaging in sexual acts with other men, and fans and colleagues had a lot to say.

"He lied to you about his life," said controversial streamer Sneako in an angry rant. While some believed that the images were fake or AI-generated in an attempt to make Sketch look bad, he has since come out to confirm the rumors. In a livestream, Sketch shared that the leaks were, indeed, him.

sketch should never feel shame for his past as long as his action never hurt a soul. nothing about his private life that was leaked even remotely meets that standard. shame on everyone that made fun of him and made him feel unwelcome. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 8, 2024

"Look at this, open and honest, that was me. That was me," he said. "Two years ago, I did some stuff, I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff. You know, I’m a changed person." In a joke referencing former president Bill Clinton, Sketch continued, "So, two years ago, I did not have sexual relations with that man! I’m just kidding, I did, possibly. Cat’s out of the bag! It’s OK ... Thank you to all my people who have been sticking up for me, I understand if you’re mad. S--t hit the fan. Don’t go on Twitter."

Sketch shared that his plan was to "call it quits" if the information ever became public.

During his stream, Sketch went on to say that his ultimate plan, were he to ever be exposed for his past on OnlyFans, was to "call it quits." However, sadly, it seems that he wasn't reference quitting streaming, but instead ending his life.

"I’ll be honest, Plan A was, I will say candidly, was to probably call it quits if this ever came out, but some people saved me. Shoutout [Faze] Banks, shoutout my parents," he said. "The plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now."