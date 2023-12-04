Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Bhad Bhabie Will Have a Bhabie of Her Own With Her Bhabie Daddy Bhad Bhabie is pregnant, and boyfriend Le Vaughn is the father. Read more about their relationship timeline and her dating history. By Dan Clarendon Dec. 4 2023, Published 6:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

The Gist: Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Marie Bregoli, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, with whom she has reportedly been in a relationship since 2021.

The viral star — known for her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil — has been linked to rappers Trippie Redd and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, among other rumored exes. Cash her in the maternity aisle, how ‘bout that? Bhad Bhabie is expecting a baby with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

The viral star kicked off December by announcing on Instagram that she’s pregnant, posting a mirror selfie with her baby bump on full display. “[Baby’s] first words gonna be catch me outside how bout dat,” she wrote, riffing on her immortal catchphrase from her infamous 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil. Following that upload, People reported that Le Vaughn is the father.

Bhad Bhabie seems awfully committed to boyfriend Le Vuaghn.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have reportedly been dating since 2021, and they appear quite smitten. In April, TMZ posted photos of a tattoos Bhad Bhabie had gotten on her chest and neck: Le Vaughn’s name in red cursive script. Closer to her shoulder, she got “111” tattooed in red blackletter-style numbers, which TMZ speculated was a reference to Le Vaughn’s birthday. (Indeed, the only other photo on Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram account at the moment is a birthday tribute to Le Vaughn, dated Nov. 11.)

He also got her name tattooed on himself, too, opting for ink reading “Danielle Marie” — a nod to Danielle Marie Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie’s birth name — in black cursive lettering on his neck. “I love that man, whether y’all like it or not. Y’all gonna talk regardless,” Bhad Bhabie wrote on social media around that time, per TMZ.

As they prepare for their incoming bundle of joy, Le Vaughn might be a pro at fatherhood. JustJared reports he posted now-offline photos of himself with a young boy, presumably his son, in July.

Le Vaughn is the latest entry in Bhad Bhabie’s relationship timeline.

Not much is known about Le Vaughn, but some of the other individuals from Bhad Bhabie’s reported dating history are more familiar. WhosDatedWho.com offers a list of Bhad Bhabie’s possible exes. According to the site, she dated SoundCloud rapper Trippie Redd sometime in the past, Southern hip-hop star YoungBoy Never Broke Again in 2017, rapper Kid Trunks from 2018 to 2019, and rappers Yung Bans and Oca8oo in 2020.

Online evidence supports some of these reported relationships. In 2019, for instance, Bhad Bhabie posted a text message that appeared to show Trippie Redd inviting her over, according to HotNewHipHop. In 2018, a Snapchat video appeared to show Bhad Bhabie cuddling with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, per XXL.