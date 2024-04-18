Home > News > Human Interest NBA YoungBoy Isn't as "Untouchable" by the Law as His Hit Songs Suggest NBA YoungBoy has been arrested … again. It’s his seventh time being in trouble with the law, but it won’t stop his fans from supporting him. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 18 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rising to fame thanks to his independent mixtapes, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden called himself NBA YoungBoy to signify that he would be “Never Broke Again.” Starting in 2015, he released eight independent mixtapes, which eventually led to Atlantic Records signing him in 2018 and his Billboard Hot 100 singles, “Untouchable” and “No Smoke.” But NBA YoungBoy has had his fair share of legal drama throughout his time in the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Growing up in Baton Rouge, La., Kentrell was raised by his maternal grandmother after his father was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He dropped out of high school in the ninth grade and spent time in juvenile detention for a robbery charge, which is where he began to focus on writing song lyrics. Now that he has been arrested again, we’re here with his entire arrest history.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

2014-2015 — Robbery charge

In 2014, NBA YoungBoy was just 15 years old when he was caught committing robbery. He was sentenced to six months in a juvenile detention center in Tallulah, La., which is when he wrote and later released his debut mixtape, "Life Before Fame."

November 2016 — Attempted murder

Source: Getty Images

Attempted murder sounds pretty bad and honestly, it isn't great. When NBA YoungBoy was in Austin, Texas, before a show, Baton Rouge’s law enforcement thought he fired guns into a crowd during a drive-by. He pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, which was just nine months in prison. At 17 years old, he was released in May, after which he released his comeback track, “Untouchable.”

Article continues below advertisement

February 2018 — Assault, weapons, and kidnapping

Before a concert at The Moon nightclub in Tallahassee, Fla., NBA YoungBoy was arrested for committing assault, weapons violations, and kidnapping. Hotel surveillance showed him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Jania Jackson, although he was released from prison in March on a $75,000 bail.

May 2019 — Shooting and probation violation

Just after a March 2019 lawsuit against NBA YoungBoy and fellow rapper NBA Tyquian “Quando Rondo” Bowman for assault, battery, and emotional distress seemingly went nowhere, he was involved in a Miami shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy fired back at a shooter in a black Cadillac Escalade, who had injured his then-girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie Long, and killed a bystander, 43-year-old Mohammad Jradi. While he was acquitted of charges for the shooting, NBA YoungBoy had violated his probation by associating with Ben Fields and Trulondrick “Boomer” Norman, so he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and house arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2020 — Federal firearm and drug offenses

In September 2020, a major drug bust led to 16 arrests, including that of NBA YoungBoy on charges of distribution and manufacturing of drugs and possession of stolen firearms. His lawyer, however, stated (via Rolling Stone): “[YoungBoy] is not guilty of any crimes. There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest.”

March 2021 — Federal firearm and drug charges

Once again, YoungBoy’s past caught up with him. He was released shortly after his 2020 arrest when he needed to undergo further trials for conviction and sentencing, but he fled the state after his release.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy was found in Los Angeles by the LAPD with help from police dogs, during which police also found him in possession of illegal firearms. He was released in October 2021 on a $1.5 million bail. By July 2022, NBA YoungBoy was found not guilty of California’s federal firearms charges against him.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2024 — Drug charges, identity fraud, forgery, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of controlled substances

NBA YoungBoy moved to Utah after his 2021 legal troubles to fulfill his house arrest as part of the deal in which his lawyers argued that “moving to Utah would keep YoungBoy out of trouble.” However, a search warrant was executed on his home on April 16, 2024, in which the Cache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a pattern of “unlawful activity.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Due to the complexity of the investigation, we will not be releasing any additional details concerning the investigation,” Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said in a statement (via ABC4 Utah). “Current criminal charges for Mr. Gaulden include [a] pattern of unlawful activity. The pattern of unlawful activity includes violations of the Utah Controlled Substances Act, the Identity Fraud Act, and fraud.”