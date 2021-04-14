Logo
Home > Entertainment
Rapper NBA YoungBoy
Source: Instagram

NBA YoungBoy's Release Date Is Unknown, He Will Remain Jailed Until Trial

By

Apr. 14 2021, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

It has been a long legal road for rapper NBA Youngboy. While the “What The Speed Bout” MC has been in trouble in the law since the beginning of his career, it looks like things are only getting worse.

Article continues below advertisement

With his latest arrest landing him behind bars, fans have noticed that he’s still in jail. Sure, he’s served short stints in the past for violating parole and other minor infractions, but this time around the stakes are higher. 

So, fans and well-wishers want to know when will NBA YoungBoy be released in 2021? Read on to learn more about his fate.

NBA YoungBoy is in jail due to fleeing the police and will be behind bars until his trial date.

The Baton Rouge native has not had much luck when it comes to his legal matters. And with his current situation, it looks like he won’t be able to catch a break.

Article continues below advertisement
nba youngboy
Source: Instagram

According to KSLA, NBA Youngboy (real name: Kentrell Gaaulden) will have to sit tight behind bars until his trial date. 

While his lawyers may have usually been able to work something out, the judge decided not to budge on the ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you missed it, the “All In” rapper was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Officers tried to take him into custody due to an outstanding federal warrant, but he decided to try and flee.

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

So naturally, it would have been unlikely for the judge to rule in his favor and release him. After all, they may think that he might try and flee the country or evade arrest once again. 

In fact, the outlet reports that while he was originally given a $540,000 bond — contingent on Louisiana's approval— they decided to revoke it.

 “On April 1, a Louisiana judge decided to revoke his bond, citing a history of probation violations and his “characteristics and history, which reflect a pattern of violent behavior stretching back several years," the outlet shared.

And to make matters worse, a trial date has yet to be set. So, the rapper may find himself behind bars for a few more months or even a year.

Article continues below advertisement
nba youngboy
Source: Instagram

NBA YoungBoy’s new mugshot has become a running joke on social media.

NBA YoungBoy was extradited back to Louisiana to deal with his old charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm not registered to him — along with his California charges. And since he made his return, a new mugshot of the star was taken.

Article continues below advertisement

While it’s unclear how his new mugshot hit social media, the Internet has done what it usually does: crack jokes.

All on Black Twitter, jokes have been flying since its reveal. Many fans have been saying that he’s giving off El Chapo vibes.

nba youngboy
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Many fans also mentioned that all of the jokes should come to a close. Apparently, many believe it looks like he's suffering from withdrawal based on the mugshot.

And with new images hitting the Internet of NBA YoungBoy behind bars, fans believe that he looks much happier being locked up than he did when he was free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

The rapper can also be seen smiling with other inmates while posing for pictures and talking on the phone.

And it’s great to see that he's not allowing this situation to bring him down, since there is no telling when he will actually be released. Either way, fans are continuing to support the star and are hopeful he will be free from jail very soon. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Is Currently In Federal Custody After Fleeing the LAPD

NBA Youngboy Is Reportedly in Custody After His Arrest During a Video Shoot

NBA YoungBoy Claims Ex Iyanna Mayweather Slashed His Tires in New Song

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.