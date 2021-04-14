NBA YoungBoy's Release Date Is Unknown, He Will Remain Jailed Until Trial

NBA YoungBoy's Release Date Is Unknown, He Will Remain Jailed Until TrialBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 14 2021, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
It has been a long legal road for rapper NBA Youngboy. While the “What The Speed Bout” MC has been in trouble in the law since the beginning of his career, it looks like things are only getting worse.
With his latest arrest landing him behind bars, fans have noticed that he’s still in jail. Sure, he’s served short stints in the past for violating parole and other minor infractions, but this time around the stakes are higher.
So, fans and well-wishers want to know when will NBA YoungBoy be released in 2021? Read on to learn more about his fate.
NBA YoungBoy is in jail due to fleeing the police and will be behind bars until his trial date.
The Baton Rouge native has not had much luck when it comes to his legal matters. And with his current situation, it looks like he won’t be able to catch a break.
According to KSLA, NBA Youngboy (real name: Kentrell Gaaulden) will have to sit tight behind bars until his trial date.
While his lawyers may have usually been able to work something out, the judge decided not to budge on the ruling.
In case you missed it, the “All In” rapper was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Officers tried to take him into custody due to an outstanding federal warrant, but he decided to try and flee.
mfs going hard as hell for nba youngboy....why? isn’t he in jail or sum— eva² luvs u⁷ (@J00NTRBL) April 13, 2021
So naturally, it would have been unlikely for the judge to rule in his favor and release him. After all, they may think that he might try and flee the country or evade arrest once again.
In fact, the outlet reports that while he was originally given a $540,000 bond — contingent on Louisiana's approval— they decided to revoke it.
“On April 1, a Louisiana judge decided to revoke his bond, citing a history of probation violations and his “characteristics and history, which reflect a pattern of violent behavior stretching back several years," the outlet shared.
And to make matters worse, a trial date has yet to be set. So, the rapper may find himself behind bars for a few more months or even a year.
NBA YoungBoy’s new mugshot has become a running joke on social media.
NBA YoungBoy was extradited back to Louisiana to deal with his old charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm not registered to him — along with his California charges. And since he made his return, a new mugshot of the star was taken.
While it’s unclear how his new mugshot hit social media, the Internet has done what it usually does: crack jokes.
All on Black Twitter, jokes have been flying since its reveal. Many fans have been saying that he’s giving off El Chapo vibes.
Many fans also mentioned that all of the jokes should come to a close. Apparently, many believe it looks like he's suffering from withdrawal based on the mugshot.
And with new images hitting the Internet of NBA YoungBoy behind bars, fans believe that he looks much happier being locked up than he did when he was free.
NBA Youngboy in good spirits in jail pic.twitter.com/RN9cxgklhN— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 7, 2021
The rapper can also be seen smiling with other inmates while posing for pictures and talking on the phone.
And it’s great to see that he's not allowing this situation to bring him down, since there is no telling when he will actually be released. Either way, fans are continuing to support the star and are hopeful he will be free from jail very soon.