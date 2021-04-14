NBA YoungBoy's Release Date Is Unknown, He Will Remain Jailed Until Trial

It has been a long legal road for rapper NBA Youngboy . While the “What The Speed Bout” MC has been in trouble in the law since the beginning of his career, it looks like things are only getting worse.

So, fans and well-wishers want to know when will NBA YoungBoy be released in 2021? Read on to learn more about his fate.

With his latest arrest landing him behind bars, fans have noticed that he’s still in jail. Sure, he’s served short stints in the past for violating parole and other minor infractions, but this time around the stakes are higher.

NBA YoungBoy is in jail due to fleeing the police and will be behind bars until his trial date.

The Baton Rouge native has not had much luck when it comes to his legal matters. And with his current situation, it looks like he won’t be able to catch a break.

According to KSLA , NBA Youngboy (real name: Kentrell Gaaulden) will have to sit tight behind bars until his trial date. While his lawyers may have usually been able to work something out, the judge decided not to budge on the ruling.

In case you missed it, the “All In” rapper was arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Officers tried to take him into custody due to an outstanding federal warrant, but he decided to try and flee.

So naturally, it would have been unlikely for the judge to rule in his favor and release him. After all, they may think that he might try and flee the country or evade arrest once again. In fact, the outlet reports that while he was originally given a $540,000 bond — contingent on Louisiana's approval— they decided to revoke it.

“On April 1, a Louisiana judge decided to revoke his bond, citing a history of probation violations and his “characteristics and history, which reflect a pattern of violent behavior stretching back several years," the outlet shared. And to make matters worse, a trial date has yet to be set. So, the rapper may find himself behind bars for a few more months or even a year.

