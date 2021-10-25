NBA YoungBoy Could Have 10 or More Kids and Counting — Here Are His Baby Mamas

The rapper NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) has been making music for a while. During his career, he's made a name for himself and had a number of hits, but now, people are really interested in his personal life. Although he's only in his early 20s, he's had a few kids by different women.

But who are NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas? One of them is the daughter of an iconic boxer. And with all these people involved, there's definitely some drama. Plus, has reportedly gotten two women pregnant at the same time. Here's what we know.

Who are NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas?

According to The Sun, YoungBoy currently has seven baby mamas. Back in 2016, he was in a relationship with a woman named Nisha. The two had his first child, a boy named Kayden, aka Draco, that year on July 4. They also had a daughter named Armani in June 2020. YoungBoy also has two kids with a woman named Starr Dejanee, although one of them is not biologically his.

The rapper has a son named Kamiri with Starr. But in the summer of 2018, he found out through a DNA test that the child he thought was his, Kameron, was not. He still agreed to raise the child as his own. Another son named Taylin was reportedly born on March 19, 2017. He's said to be conceived from a one-night stand he had with a woman named Nia and confirmed to be his after a DNA test.

YoungbBoy dated Jania Bania around 2017 or 2018. The two have a son together named Kacey. A woman named Drea Symone is also said to be the mother of at least one of YoungBoy's kids.

