Yaya Mayweather Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years

It’s standard practice for most celebrity kids to embark on their own endeavors. From exploring life as a socialite to stepping into the entertainment world, or simply furthering their education and building their own businesses, the possibilities are endless. And while some members of this privileged group can occasionally find themselves in trouble with the law, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather’s case is quite severe.

If you stay on top of the blogs, you might be aware that Mayweather, daughter of world-champion boxer Floyd Mayweather , is facing 20 years behind bars. And since the 21-year-old is now a hot topic, social media users are ready to learn more about her. For starters, what is Yaya Mayweather’s net worth? Keep reading to find your answer.

Yaya Mayweather is known as the daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and as one of NBA YoungBoy's baby mamas.

As of this writing, Yaya Mayweather’s net worth is reportedly between $1 to $5 million. This figure takes into account her famous father and her work as a celebrity socialite. Like many celebrity kids, Mayweather has stepped into the world of brand partnerships by working with Fashion Nova over the years. She’s also pursuing a career as a musician and released the song “Money Yaya,” which has garnered over 2 million views, per FullCelebs .

Mayweather may be facing 20 years in prison for allegedly stabbing one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mamas.

When will these children learn that no one is above the law? In case you’ve been MIA, Mayweather was arrested on April 4, 2020 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. This came after an altercation between Mayweather and Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, at the home of rapper NBA YoungBoy, became violent.

Law enforcement told the outlet that police arrived at YoungBoy’s home after EMS responded to a 911 call from the residence. Apparently, Jacobs and the rapper were at his home when Mayweather arrived. Mayweather reportedly told Jacobs that she was YoungBoy’s fiancée and that Jacobs needed to leave the residence. Jacobs then tried to get Mayweather to leave.

Article continues below advertisement

TMZ reported that things took a turn once the argument moved to the kitchen, where Mayweather was holding two knives. Jacobs then stepped toward Mayweather and Mayweather attacked her with the knife. Jacobs reportedly told authorities that she didn’t feel the first wound, but shared that Mayweather stabbed her a second time. According to NBC News, Mayweather was charged and later released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, reports revealed that Mayweather could possibly be facing 99 years in jail. However, TheJasmineBRAND shares that Mayweather is now facing 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Article continues below advertisement

While Mayweather is one of YoungBoy’s baby mamas — she welcomed her son Kentrell Jr. in Jan. 2020 — there is no telling if her being a new mom will hold any weight on this legal issue. Bossip shares that Mayweather’s pre-trial hearing is set for Feb 2022.

As for Jacobs, she has taken to YouTube to share her recovery progress and details of the injuries she’s sustained. On May 5, 2020, she went on Instagram Live to share that she had serious injuries to her right arm and hand, which required surgery. Unfortunately, she was unable to lift her wrist or make any normal movements due to her injuries.

Article continues below advertisement