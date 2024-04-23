Rapper Chris King Killed at 32 — Close Friends Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd Pay Tribute

Rapper Chris King was fatally shot in a shooting in Nashville on April 20, 2024, according to a statement by the Nashville Police Department. He was 32. Chris, whose real name is Christopher Cheeks, was close friends with Justin Bieber, Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Keke Palmer. These stars have been mourning the loss of their friend with emotional tributes.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What was Chris King’s cause of death?

Chris was tragically killed in a shooting in Nashville early in the morning on April 20. Police are currently investigating the shooting that killed Chris and injured a 29-year-old man. In a statement by the Nashville Police Department, they revealed that Chris was in an alleyway between Hayes and Church Streets with his friends, including the other victim, when three men approached the group.

Article continues below advertisement

“The (surviving) 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends,” according to the statement. “It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck.” Chris was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Justin Bieber and Trippie Redd share heartfelt tributes to their friend Chris King.

On Instagram, the “Peaches” singer posted a tribute to his friend and former roommate. "Love you bro," he wrote in an Instagram Story on April 20. "This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother." Chris was a rapper who had worked with some big names in the industry. He was also the founder of the music label Snotty Nose Records. Another close friend he collaborated with was fellow rapper Trippie Redd.

Article continues below advertisement

In his tribute, Trippie attributed his success to Chris. “I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight 🙏 and he had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother.” Machine Gun Kelly, another friend of Chris’s, paid tribute by writing in the comments, “Chris was rare.”

Article continues below advertisement

In another post, Keke Palmer shared an old picture of her and Chris and explained how they grew up in the industry together. "I wish I had more photos but it's actually perfect because this is exactly how it began," she wrote. "I can't believe I'm saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don't know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments."