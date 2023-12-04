Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Bhad Bhabie Is Dating Le Vaughn — And the Couple Just Announced That She’s Pregnant Musician Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, just announce that the rapper is now pregnant! "How bout' that!" By Sarah Walsh Dec. 4 2023, Published 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With her infamous Dr. Phil appearance, Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Bregoli) made the catchphrase "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" a cultural sensation. Since her transformation into a successful rapper, Bhad Bhabie has consistently captured public attention. Now she’s breaking the internet once again! The now 20-year-old artist has announced that she is pregnant. The "Cash Me Outside" girl is all grown up, and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Who is Bhad Bhabie dating? Get to know Le Vaughn.

In the ever-evolving world of Bhad Bhabie's relationships, her current beau, Le Vaughn, has become the latest subject of intrigue. While not as famous as some of her previous boyfriends, Le Vaughn has found a place in the rapper's heart.

Details about their relationship began to surface in 2021, and it's evident that the couple has been keeping a relatively low profile. Bhad Bhabie's decision to wipe her Instagram account and then start fresh, posting only about her pregnancy and the couple's moments together in November 2023, added an element of mystery to their connection.

The couple even got matching tattoos of each other's names. This public display of affection, captured by TMZ in April 2023, showcased their dedication to one another. Additionally, the rapper went a step further by also getting a tattoo of Le Vaughn's birthday, November 11. Despite the lack of extensive public information about Le Vaughn, the couple's Instagram posts and tattoo gestures provide glimpses into their relationship, creating a sense of excitement and curiosity among fans.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn confirmed they are having a baby!

In a surprising announcement, Bhad Bhabie confirmed her pregnancy on December 1, 2023 through a series of mirror selfies on Instagram. The rapper, who gained fame not only for her catchphrase but also for her successful music career and ventures on OnlyFans, showcased her baby bump in a tight white T-shirt and grey sweatpants. While the captions were left blank, the photos spoke volumes about this new chapter in Bhad Bhabie's life.

The pregnancy revelation coincided with her return to Instagram after a break dedicated to her mental health. Earlier in 2020, she had taken a hiatus, citing the impact of social media on her well-being. Bhad Bhabie's return and subsequent pregnancy announcement demonstrate a new chapter filled with personal growth and significant life changes. It's a moment that resonates not only with her loyal fan base but also with those who have followed her tumultuous journey from a troubled teenager to a successful rapper, and now an expectant mother.