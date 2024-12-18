Inside Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's Apparent Social Media Feud Over… Nothing? Bhad Bhabie previously accused ex Le Vaughn of abuse. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 18 2024, 7:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

You have to love it when two super famous and wealthy people take their drama to social media, only for it all to be some sort of wild misunderstanding. At least, that seems like what happened between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker on Instagram. But since she deleted the posts where she spoke negatively about Travis Barker's daughter, what did Bhad Bhabie actually say about Alabama?

It all boils down to Bhad Bhabie believing that Alabama tried to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, who is also the father of Bhad Bhabie's child. While it's unclear what their relationship status even is, apparently, the social media feud between the women has to do with Le Vaughn and what Bhad Bhabie believes happened between him and Alabama.

What did Bhad Bhabie say about Alabama Barker?

Before Bhad Bhabie deleted her posts about Alabama, she wrote that Alabama "took [her] man." She also commented "ew" on a post about her feud with Alabama on the Shade Room instagram account. But Alabama fired back in her Instagram Stories to set the record straight. According to her, Le Vaughn "deceived" her when they began talking, and that she didn't know he and Bhad Bhabie were even together.

When Alabama allegedly cut off any kind of romantic contact, according to her, he "confessed his love" to her. But she also wrote in her Stories that she refused to be with him. Alabama also shared photos of a cut on her head and alleged that Le Vaughn threw a bottle at her at some point. But that has not been confirmed.

"I was unaware that he was her boyfriend until after spending time with him in public on two separate occasions," Alabama wrote. "It's clear that he is manipulating her, feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior. His actions reveal a lack of respect and consideration for others, and it's painful to witness her continuing to support him despite this."

Alabama also shared a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 18. She wrote, "Video on TikTok tmrw dropping all receipts." This is, presumably, in connection to Bhad Bhabie's claims that Alabama tried to "steal" Le Vaughn from her.

Are Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn even still dating?

In July 2024, Bhad Bhabie posted and then deleted alleged photos of abuse that she claimed were from Le Vaughn on her Instagram Stories. Earlier in the year, they welcomed their first child together, though their relationship has been on and off for some time.