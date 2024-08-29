Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Bhad Bhabie and Her Fans Hate Her New Boyfriend Tattoo for Completely Different Reasons Bhad Bhabie hates her new tattoo. Her fans hate who it's meant to represent. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

CW: abuse, sexual assault mention For someone who hits meme status on the internet, you can bet that folks are gonna milk that online fame for all it's worth. As far as Danielle Bregoli goes, she's stretched her 15 minutes of fame far longer than most people may know. She first landed some internet fame for her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, in which she coined the phrase "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" in a thick accent. The moment quickly went viral and propelled her to meme status. From there, she tried to ride the wave up.

You may be surprised to know that the "Cash me outside" girl tried to ride her meme status toward a rap career. She adopted the name Bhad Bhabie and released a few singles and EPs between 2017 and 2021 before moving on to OnlyFans fame. Since hitting it big, fans have been keeping track of other details such as her love life. In recent news, she got a tattoo of her current boyfriend, but she's unhappy with the botched result. However, fans hate it for a different reason.

Bhad Bhabie hates her new tattoo. So do her fans.

On Aug. 28, 2024, Bhabie posted some Snapchats and Instagram stories of her new tattoo. It depicts her current boyfriend, Le Vaughn, whom she began dating in 2020. Unfortunately, she was unhappy with how the tattoo came out. In her Story, she showed off a side-by-side of the reference she provided to the tattoo artist and the final result, which looks pretty off. On Instagram, she posted, "I'm so embarrassed. [Le Vaughn] is way too handsome for this 'portrait' to look so ugly. It looks nothing like him."

According to Bhad Bhabie, the artist supposedly worked with an iPad of the image right next to the leg where she had the tattoo placed. Le Vaughn reportedly got a similar portrait of Bhabie on his body. To be fair, the tattoo doesn't resemble Le Vaughn very closely. However, her fans are less concerned with how the tattoo looks and are more upset over the fact that she got a Le Vaughn tattoo in the first place.

Many fans were quick to remember when she had posted back in July 2024 about having suffered abuse from Le Vaughn. She had shared several videos about the incident in her Instagram story, in which viewers could see Le Vaugn slamming her to the ground and pushing her with his knee. While many are rightfully opposed to Le Vaughn's behavior, people are shocked that Bhabie would get a tattoo of her abuser on her body. On the r/popculturechat subreddit, one user wrote, "He is abusive and this isn't the best idea ever." Another theorized that his tattoo of her made her feel obligated to get one of him.