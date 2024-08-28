Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Melina Alves Says Her Relationship With Joey Lawrence Never Went Beyond Friendship Melina Alves reveals that not only are she and Joey Lawrence just friends, but her own marriage has been fraught. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 28 2024, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/iammelinaalves; Getty Images

In August 2024, actor Joey Lawrence's wife filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The couple met in 2021 while filming Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother. Their whirlwind romance resulted in a 2022 marriage followed by the birth of their daughter Dylan in January 2023. Because Samantha requested that no non-family members visit Joey while he is spending time with their daughter, people began to wonder if that was referencing another woman.

Two days after Samantha filed for divorce, People reported that Joey might have stepped out with another co-star. In what feels like déjà vu, a source told the outlet he was seeing actor-writer Melina Alves. The two worked together on the upcoming movie Socked In for Christmas where the source claimed Joey "love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha." Melina Alves addressed the Joey Lawrence cheating rumors in a pretty vulnerable Instagram post. Let's get into it.

Source: Instagram/@iammelinaalves Ricardo Chavez, Allison Elliott, Joey Lawrence, and Melina Alves on the set of 'Socked In for Christmas'

Melina Alves addresses the Joey Lawrence cheating rumors and said they are just friends.

On Aug. 28, 2024, Melina took to Instagram in order to clear up the cheating rumors regarding her and Joey Lawrence. In the post, she explains that this update was a result of her hand being forced more than anything else. Melina describes herself as a private person who is uncomfortable with sensitive information being bandied about so publicly.

She clearly states that there was "no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas." The two bonded over similar situations they found themselves in, as Melina was "immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character." Their shared experiences grew into a deep friendship that has "been a source of strength for both of us."