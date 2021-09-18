'My Husband's Secret Brother' Is a Lawrence Family Affair

Melissa and Joey actor Joey Lawrence has gotten his whole family involved on his latest project, a new Lifetime movie titled My Husband's Secret Brother, which will premiere on the network on Sept. 17. Not only are both of his brothers and his fiancée involved, but this movie will also include his oldest daughter, Charleston Lawrence.

"Jackie, the heiress to her husband’s fortune after his death, finally finds love again with a plastic surgeon, Kevin," the film's description reads. "As tragedy continues to strike around her, secrets about Kevin and her late husband’s family nefariously come to light, placing Jackie and her daughter in fear for their lives, and casting doubt on who Kevin claims to be," the film's description reads.

The whole Lawrence family is involved in the making of 'My Husband's Secret Brother.'

The new Lifetime Movie Network film My Husband's Secret Brother is basically a Lawrence family affair. The movie stars Joey and his fiancée, Samantha Cope, as well as his two brothers, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence. Joey's oldest daughter, Charleston, is also making her acting debut at 15 in this film, following in her family's footsteps as she breaks into the industry.

The trio of brothers also worked as executive produce and to write the script for this film. They truly had their hands in most elements of the production. Joey has also admitted that the set for My Husband's Secret Brother was where he met Samantha for the first time before quarantine.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” Joey told Today of meeting his fiancée. “Then when you least expect [it], amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever ... It’s cool to be this age and have that happen because all the pretense is gone and you’re not playing games. And there was no way to wine and dine anybody [because] we couldn’t go anywhere."