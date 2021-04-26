Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Two Kids with Her Former Co-Star, Brian Hallisay

After her breakout role in the family drama Party of Five, Jennifer Love Hewitt became a staple on the screen in the '90s and the early '00s. As a teenager, Jennifer starred in the cult favorites I Know What You Did Last Summer, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and Can't Hardly Wait.

In recent years, the actress has done steady small screen work, and she's now playing Maddie Buckley on the Fox drama 9-1-1.