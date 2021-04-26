Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Two Kids with Her Former Co-Star, Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Two Kids with Her Former Co-Star, Brian HallisayBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 26 2021, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
After her breakout role in the family drama Party of Five, Jennifer Love Hewitt became a staple on the screen in the '90s and the early '00s. As a teenager, Jennifer starred in the cult favorites I Know What You Did Last Summer, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and Can't Hardly Wait.
In recent years, the actress has done steady small screen work, and she's now playing Maddie Buckley on the Fox drama 9-1-1.
Her character is the older sister of Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), and she's the primary love interest of Howie "Chimney" Han (Kenneth Choi). In the first half of Season 4, Maddie and Chimney prepared to become parents, and they welcomed a daughter named Jee-Yun on the April 19 episode.
Though her on-screen persona just became a mom for the first time on 9-1-1, Jennifer has been a parent in her real life for quite a while. The actress has two kids with her husband of nearly eight years, Brian Hallisay.
Jennifer Love Hewitt met her husband, Brian Hallisay, on 'The Client List.'
In the '90s and in the early aughts, Jennifer's love life dominated the headlines because of her high-profile relationships with stars like John Mayer, Patrick Wilson, Joey Lawrence, and Ross McCall.
She got engaged to Ross in late 2007, but the two called it quits about a year later.
While playing Riley Parks on the Lifetime series, The Client List, Jennifer met fellow actor Brian Hallisay. The Cornell University alum played Riley's ex-husband, Kyle Parks.
Though their characters were estranged, Jennifer and Brian struck up a romance in 2012. The couple wed in November of 2013, shortly before Jennifer gave birth to their first child together.
Brian was Jennifer's co-star again when he had a recurring role on Season 2 of 9-1-1.
Brian Hallisay and Jennifer Love Hewitt have two kids together.
In the early years of Jennifer's career, the public followed her every move. She's since become much more private about her family life.
Jennifer welcomed her first child with Brian on November 26, 2013, which was less than a week after the pair had gotten married.
The two named their daughter Autumn James Hallisay, which was a nod to Jennifer's "favorite season."
Less than two years later, in June of 2015, Brian and Jennifer became parents again when son Atticus James Hallisay arrived.
The Client List stars decided to give both of their children the same middle name as a way to connect them.
"We both thought Atticus was a strong name," Jennifer told People in 2015 after her son's arrival. "Autumn and Atticus both have the middle name James, after Brian’s grandfather. We thought it would be cute for them to share the same initials and middle name."
Though Jennifer often talks about her kids and her journey to motherhood, she keeps them away from the public eye.
While Jennifer is active on social media, she does not show her kids' faces on her feed. She only occasionally shares content with her husband, but her feed is littered with lighthearted quotes about being a mom and a wife.
9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.