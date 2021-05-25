Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — but Does That Mean Maddie Is Leaving '9-1-1'?By Pretty Honore
May. 25 2021, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
We saw Maddie (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s relationship come full circle after Maddie gave birth on the April 19 episode of 9-1-1. The birth of Jee-Yun Han ushered in a new era for the first responders, who have had their share of tragedy in the past.
Although the couple’s first date didn’t go exactly as planned, their not-so-picture perfect love story has unfolded before our eyes and we love to see it. But recent reports suggest that Maddie and Chimney may be welcoming yet another bundle of joy in upcoming episodes. So, is Maddie on 9-1-1 really pregnant? And if so, does that mean she's leaving the show?
Is Maddie leaving ‘9-1-1’? What does Jennifer Love Hewitt's pregnancy mean for the show?
On May 18, Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, announced that they would be welcoming their third child together. While we’re not sure what this means for Maddie, Jennifer and her husband were overjoyed by the news.
Jennifer told People, “We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."
"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human,” she added.
But unlike Jennifer, Maddie is having a much harder time coping with new motherhood. In Season 4 of 9-1-1, viewers learned that the dispatcher was struggling with postpartum depression, which according to Jennifer, is a very real issue for working moms.
Jennifer told TV Line, “We always play things pretty real on this show. You will see the good in the heart about both of those things. I’m really happy to get to play that for working moms out there who are watching.”
Now that Maddie has come to terms with her illness, fans predict she’ll be taking some time away from work. But is Maddie leaving 9-1-1?
We haven't seen the last of Maddie on '9-1-1.'
While the season finale of 9-1-1 revealed that Eddie Diaz would live to (fire) fight another day, it wasn’t clear whether Jennifer Love Hewitt and her newfound baby bump will return for Season 5. But series showrunner Tim Minear said there’s still a lot of Maddie and Chimney’s story left to be told.
In the Season 4 finale, Maddie opened up to Chimney about her depression and insisted that she take some time off to focus on her mental health, but this doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of her.
According to Tim, Maddie will definitely make an appearance in Season 5 of 9-1-1. He told TV Line, “It’s a story that I don’t want to give short shrift to. It will end up creating a major complication for Season 5.”
Following the episode, fans who weren’t sure if Maddie would survive the Season 4 finale took to Twitter to express their excitement.
One fan wrote, “Sorry, I literally did nothing but win tonight. Bobby/Eddie still alive. Bathena still together. Maddie talking to Chim to get the help she needs. Buck is Chris's legal guardian. Eddie called him Evan. Buck happy with someone who actually appreciates him.”
We’ll just have to wait until Season 5 to see what’s next for Maddie, Chimney, and their new bundle of joy.