Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — but Does That Mean Maddie Is Leaving '9-1-1'?

We saw Maddie (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt ) and Chimney’s relationship come full circle after Maddie gave birth on the April 19 episode of 9-1-1 . The birth of Jee-Yun Han ushered in a new era for the first responders, who have had their share of tragedy in the past.

Although the couple’s first date didn’t go exactly as planned, their not-so-picture perfect love story has unfolded before our eyes and we love to see it. But recent reports suggest that Maddie and Chimney may be welcoming yet another bundle of joy in upcoming episodes. So, is Maddie on 9-1-1 really pregnant ? And if so, does that mean she's leaving the show?

Is Maddie leaving ‘9-1-1’? What does Jennifer Love Hewitt's pregnancy mean for the show?

On May 18, Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, announced that they would be welcoming their third child together. While we’re not sure what this means for Maddie, Jennifer and her husband were overjoyed by the news. Jennifer told People, “We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human,” she added.

But unlike Jennifer, Maddie is having a much harder time coping with new motherhood. In Season 4 of 9-1-1, viewers learned that the dispatcher was struggling with postpartum depression, which according to Jennifer, is a very real issue for working moms.

