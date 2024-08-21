Home > Entertainment Joey Lawrence Is a Girl Dad — Meet His Three Daughters Joey is famously one of three lookalike brothers, but he's got three lookalike daughters instead. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 21 2024, 5:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joeylawrence@

Whether you first met him as the cute but dopey brother on Blossom (whoa!), or as the voice of reason among his mini-me siblings on Brotherly Love, you know that Joey Lawrence has always kind of felt like a family member to all of us. But in real life, Joey has a family of his own. Let's meet his three adorable children.

Who are Joey Lawrence's kids? He has three children.

Joey is famously one of three lookalike brothers, but when it comes to his kids, he's got three lookalike daughters instead. Joey shares two children with second wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, and one child with third wife Samatha Cope.

Source: Getty Images Joey and two of his daughters, Liberty and Charleston, in 2012

Joey and Chandie split in 2020 after 15 years of marriage, and Joey and Samantha parted ways in June 2024 after two years of marriage. (Joey was married to first wife Michelle Vella from 2002-'05.)

Joey and Chandie's first child, Charleston, was born in 2006. Their second child, Liberty, followed in 2010. The daughter whom Joey shares with Samantha arrived in 2023, and they named her Dylan.

Joey told Morning Honey in 2024 that eldest daughter Charleston is an "incredible artist" with a knack of drawing and interior design in addition to singing and acting. Charleston even acted in one of Joey's Lifetime films in 2021 called A Deadly Deed, where she played Joey's stepdaughter. But Joey said that Charleston is still figuring out what she wants to do in her life, though he wouldn't stop any of his kids if they decided to pursue the entertainment industry.