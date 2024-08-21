Samantha Cope and Joey Lawrence Are Getting a Divorce
Samantha and Joey are splitting, citing "irreconcilable differences," though this divorce could easily get messy.
It seems that actor Joey Lawrence's most recent love story has come to an end. Joey and Samantha Cope wed in 2022 after meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, and the pair have a daughter, Dylan, together, who was born in January of 2023.
On Aug. 21, Samantha filed for divorce from Joey, citing "irreconcilable differences," and it seems like this one could get really messy really fast, given some of the proposed custody arrangements. Here's what we know about the pair's split and what's in the court documents.
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are getting a divorce.
The court documents were reportedly filed about two months after the pair split, per TMZ, and though she's not requesting spousal support for either party, Samantha has requested full custody of their daughter, Dylan.
According to the outlet, she's requested that Joey only visit Dylan with her permission, obtaining full custody of their child.
Samantha has also requested that these visitations won't be overnight until Dylan turns 3, at which point she's requested their daughter stay with the actor for no more than two nights a week. Once she's older, she can choose how much time she spends with her father. Samantha has also requested that no non-family members visit Dylan while she's with Joey.
Though the divorce was only recently confirmed, Samantha has been alluding to their breakup online, posting cryptic messages on her Instagram feed. One, a carousel that begins with a text post, begins with, "Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom. Some things are a second chance. Some things are a miracle in disguise." Their daughter was a frequent appearance in the subsequent photos, though Joey was completely absent from them.