Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Samantha Cope and Joey Lawrence Are Getting a Divorce Samantha and Joey are splitting, citing "irreconcilable differences," though this divorce could easily get messy. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 21 2024, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@samanthacope

It seems that actor Joey Lawrence's most recent love story has come to an end. Joey and Samantha Cope wed in 2022 after meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, and the pair have a daughter, Dylan, together, who was born in January of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

On Aug. 21, Samantha filed for divorce from Joey, citing "irreconcilable differences," and it seems like this one could get really messy really fast, given some of the proposed custody arrangements. Here's what we know about the pair's split and what's in the court documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are getting a divorce.

The court documents were reportedly filed about two months after the pair split, per TMZ, and though she's not requesting spousal support for either party, Samantha has requested full custody of their daughter, Dylan. According to the outlet, she's requested that Joey only visit Dylan with her permission, obtaining full custody of their child.

Samantha has also requested that these visitations won't be overnight until Dylan turns 3, at which point she's requested their daughter stay with the actor for no more than two nights a week. Once she's older, she can choose how much time she spends with her father. Samantha has also requested that no non-family members visit Dylan while she's with Joey.

Article continues below advertisement