Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships

Samantha Cope and Joey Lawrence Are Getting a Divorce

Samantha and Joey are splitting, citing "irreconcilable differences," though this divorce could easily get messy.

Sara Belcher - Author
By

Published Aug. 21 2024, 5:30 p.m. ET

Samantha Cope, Joey Lawrence, and their daughter Dylan
Source: Instagram/@samanthacope

It seems that actor Joey Lawrence's most recent love story has come to an end. Joey and Samantha Cope wed in 2022 after meeting on the set of the Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, and the pair have a daughter, Dylan, together, who was born in January of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

On Aug. 21, Samantha filed for divorce from Joey, citing "irreconcilable differences," and it seems like this one could get really messy really fast, given some of the proposed custody arrangements. Here's what we know about the pair's split and what's in the court documents.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope on New Year's Eve
Source: Instagram/@joeylawrence
Article continues below advertisement

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are getting a divorce.

The court documents were reportedly filed about two months after the pair split, per TMZ, and though she's not requesting spousal support for either party, Samantha has requested full custody of their daughter, Dylan.

According to the outlet, she's requested that Joey only visit Dylan with her permission, obtaining full custody of their child.

Samantha has also requested that these visitations won't be overnight until Dylan turns 3, at which point she's requested their daughter stay with the actor for no more than two nights a week. Once she's older, she can choose how much time she spends with her father. Samantha has also requested that no non-family members visit Dylan while she's with Joey.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the divorce was only recently confirmed, Samantha has been alluding to their breakup online, posting cryptic messages on her Instagram feed. One, a carousel that begins with a text post, begins with, "Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom. Some things are a second chance. Some things are a miracle in disguise." Their daughter was a frequent appearance in the subsequent photos, though Joey was completely absent from them.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Joey Lawrence Reprises His Role in the Season 9 Finale of 'Hawaii Five-0'

'My Husband's Secret Brother' Is a Lawrence Family Affair

Joey Lawrence Announces Engagement Prior to 'Celebrity Dating Game' Appearance

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.