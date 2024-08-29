Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Allison Holker Is Dating Again After Losing Her Husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss "I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again," Allison said about her kids. By Melissa Willets Updated Aug. 29 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The star mom was very open about grieving her husband and how brutal the journey has been helping their children through their own feelings of loss. But now, Allison has teased that she has a new love in her life. Who is the dancer dating? Read on to find out what we know.

Allison Holker said she was open to dating and finding love again.

Talking to People in June 2024, Allison teased that she was not done with romance after losing her partner. "I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life," the mom of three said. "There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life.'"

Allison also confided, "I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids." She also said about her brood, Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4, "I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away."

On Aug. 28, 2024, Allison took to Instagram to share that she is dating someone new, although she opted to keep the person's identity private for now.

The photo simply captured shadows of Allison with a mystery man, with the star captioning the image with a single red heart. Sweetly, Amanda Kloots, who also lost her husband Nick Cordero, was among those who commented on Allison's share. "Very happy for you," she said, to which Allison replied, "Thank you babe."

Allison Holker didn't realize her husband needed as much help as he did before his death.

Allison was reportedly shocked when her partner died by suicide. She opened up on The Squeeze podcast in the summer of 2024, explaining about the father of their kids, "So, Stephen. It's interesting. I knew him as Stephen. A lot of people knew him as 'tWitch.' Very two different humans."

She went on to share, "He wore this character of 'tWitch,' and it did become a part of who he was but that extroverted personality was not natural for him." The display of "love and joy and positivity" was draining for him, and according to Allison, he'd get very low as a result.

"But at the end of the day, I think there was maybe extra help he needed that I was unaware of at the time," she said, adding perhaps he should have sought therapy or medication. "But I was unaware," Allison bravely shared. "I think he also was, 'cause I think he also thought he was taking care of it because he'd be like, 'I'm low. Give me some time to build it back up.'"