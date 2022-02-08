Amanda Kloots Lost Husband Nick Cordero Over a Year Ago — Has She Started Dating Again?

In July 2020, Broadway actor Nick Cordero passed away from COVID-19 complications, leaving behind wife Amanda Kloots and their then 2-year-old son Elvis.

Amanda, a fitness instructor and co-host on The Talk, has used Instagram to continue to honor her late husband and discuss what it's like to lose a loved one so unexpectedly. She's posted several sentimental posts since his passing and is constantly working to keep his memory alive.