Were Bob Saget and Ex-Wife Sherri Kramer on Good Terms? She Didn't Give a Statement Following His Death

His passing was painfully devastating for his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer Saget. But what many people don’t know is that Kelly isn’t actually the mother of his children. Bob was married twice: once to a woman named Sherri Kramer, and then later to Kelly.

So what’s the scoop on Bob's first wife Sherri Kramer? Keep scrolling for everything we know about Sherri Kramer.