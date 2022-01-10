'Full House' Star Bob Saget Had Three Daughters on and off Screen

Bob's wife Kelly, 42, is the host and creator of Eat Travel Rock TV, and he met the talented blonde beauty through a mutual friend in 2016. Two years later the couple was engaged and they tied the knot in 2018.

"Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," Bob captioned a photo from his wedding day on Instagram. Kelly also posted about the big day, writing, "Bob Saget and I dressed up as bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously though, best day of my life.”