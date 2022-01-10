'Full House' Star Bob Saget Had Three Daughters on and off Screen

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Had Three Daughters on and off ScreenBy Anna Quintana
Jan. 9 2022, Published 8:23 p.m. ET
Following the news of Bob Saget's unexpected death at 65 years old, fans of the comedian and beloved TV dad are curious about his family in real life.
So, who is his wife Kelly Rizzo, and what do we know about his three kids? Keep reading to find out.
Bob Saget married model and TV host Kelly Rizzo in 2018.
Bob's wife Kelly, 42, is the host and creator of Eat Travel Rock TV, and he met the talented blonde beauty through a mutual friend in 2016. Two years later the couple was engaged and they tied the knot in 2018.
"Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," Bob captioned a photo from his wedding day on Instagram. Kelly also posted about the big day, writing, "Bob Saget and I dressed up as bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously though, best day of my life.”
Recently, Bob shared a photo from a double date with Kelly and his Full House co-star John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin. "Loved dinner last night with my wife and brother and sister-in-law by the beach," he wrote. "We talked about love and life and sashimi. Lucky we are. And extremely appreciative to be with our closest of friends."
Bob has three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.
Bob married his first wife Sherri Kramer in 1982, but the couple sadly split in 1997. However, the couple shared three daughters together — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.
"[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful," he said of his children in 2016 to People magazine.
Aubrey is a painter and art curator and Lara is also an artist and yoga instructor. It is unknown what Jennifer does for a living.
On-screen, Bob was the proud dad to three girls as well: DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen respectively.
The actors all had close relationships with Bob and his daughters.
"I'm very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot," Bob told E! News. "Jodie used to sleepover at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest."
He continued, "Ashley and Mary-Kate I love so much. When I'm in New York or when they're here, when we can, we see each other."
Bob will definitely be missed by his extended family on and off-screen.