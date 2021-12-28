You'll Never Guess Who Is Narrating 'How I Met Your Father'

While we obviously love Hilary, we are also sprinting to HIMYF for the Kim Cattrall of it all. That's right, Kim will be narrating the show as the older version of Hilary, weaving the tale of two soulmates meeting. Or maybe she'll end up weaving the tale of two soulmates meeting long enough to get married and have kids, only for one to die, leaving the other to finally marry his actual soulmate who never strayed far from the friendship. Sorry, now is not the time to get into the finale of HIMYM.