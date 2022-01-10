The Late Bob Saget Was Married Twice

"I didn't think I'd have a relationship again," Bob told Closer Weekly around the time of the couple's engagement. "I was kind of in that 'just work, make people happy, and take care of your kids until they're 90' mindset."

In 2018, Bob and Kelly walked down the aisle in Santa Monica, Calif., and were celebrated by many familiar Full House faces, such as Candace Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, and Lori Loughlin.

We are thinking of Bob's family at this time.