Before Husband Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots Was Married to Actor David Larsen

Fitness instructor and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots had a more difficult 2020 than most. She was thrust into the national spotlight when her husband Nick Cordero, a Broadway singer, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in late March. For three months, Amanda offered updates on Nick's deteriorating condition while remaining positive and hopeful — until he died in July.

What many people might not know is that Amanda was married once before Nick. But who is her first husband?