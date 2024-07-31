Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships All About Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's Relationship Timeline “He would have done anything for her, and that was a little red flag for some of his friends," an insider said. By Melissa Willets Published Jul. 31 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Years after his passing, fans are still mourning the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. And they are still curious about Anthony's life, including his relationship with actress Asia Argento, whom he was with for two years.

Here's what we know about the couple's brief romance, which began in Rome and was eventually splashed all over social media by the doting boyfriend. Tragically, Anthony died perhaps being heartbroken.

2016: Anthony Bourdain meets Asia Argento while filming 'Parts Unknown' in Rome.

Following his second divorce, the chef ran into his future girlfriend in Rome while filming his show, with Asia being from the Italian city. "When Tony met Asia, he was like, 'She’s the best. My God, she’s so great.' You know, like high school when you get laid for the first time," director Michael Steed said in the documentary Roadrunner about the beginning of their relationship.

2017: Anthony and Asia go Instagram official.

After keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for many months, the pair finally confirmed they were together on social media by sharing a selfie. From there, Anthony was not shy about chronicling his romance with the actress, even vocally supporting her when she became one of Harvey Weinstein's many accusers.

June 2018: Anthony died by suicide after cheating allegations plagued the couple.

For at least one friend, Anthony was too obsessed with Asia, and when rumors swirled that she cheated, he allegedly took it really hard. “Like a teenage boy, [he was] just absolutely lovestruck,” a source told People. “He would have done anything for her, and that was a little red flag for some of his friends.”

Sadly, Anthony took his own life in June 2018, and Asia was left to defend their relationship. "People say I murdered him. They say I killed him," she said in an interview in September 2018. "People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year. We took great pleasure in each other's company when we saw each other. But we are not children. We are grown-ups."

An unauthorized biography of Anthony claims that Asia broke his heart before his death, per Page Six. According to Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, he wrote this text to her shortly before his passing: “I am okay. I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant." He added, “But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Asia paid tribute to Anthony in 2021 on what would have been his 65th birthday, writing in part, "Celebrating the most incredible man I have ever met. Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together. I feel your presence and your strength."