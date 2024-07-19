Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships From Friends to Marriage: Fred Armisen and Liki Lindhome's Relationship Timeline "We were friends for so long that it just happened fast." By Sarah Kester Jul. 19 2024, Published 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Surprise! Fred Armisen and Liki Lindhome are married. In an interview with People, Liki revealed that she and the Saturday Night Live alum secretly tied the knot two years ago. The pair, who have known each other for 15 years, fell for one another while filming Netflix’s Wednesday. In the Tim Burton series, Liki plays Wednesday’s therapist while Fred plays Uncle Fester.

While Wednesday might scoff at their love, many people are shocked and overjoyed by the news. Here’s a look at Fred Armisen and Liki Lindhome’s surprising relationship timeline.

2020: Fred and Liki begin filming ‘Wednesday’ together in Romania.

As longtime actors in the industry, Fred and Liki knew each other well. Liki’s impressive resume includes roles in Gilmore Girls, Million Dollar Baby, and Knives Out. While Fred is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, he also starred in Portlandia and has appeared in several shows and movies in comedic roles.

When Liki began having feelings for her co-star, she tried to fight them. This stemmed from her planning to have her first baby via surrogate. This decision came after years of infertility issues. “I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, ‘Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby,'” the actress told People. She eventually decided to tell him how she felt.

“We were friends for so long that it just happened fast," she said. "We had one dinner and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, let's see where this goes.’ It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all.”

2022: Fred and Liki begin dating a few weeks before Liki’s son, Keaton, was born.

Liki welcomed her son on March 1, 2022. Since Fred was abroad filming at the time, he didn’t meet her son until three weeks later. When he did, Liki left it up to him to decide if entering into a family was too much pressure. Thankfully, Fred was up for the challenge. “I told him, ‘So you just tell me what your heart says, and he said, ‘Yes.’ It was just insta-family, basically,” she said.

June 1, 2022: Fred Armisen and Liki Lindhome get married.

Things progressed quickly in the couple’s relationship. In addition to raising a child so soon into their relationship, Liki moved into Fred’s home shortly after giving birth to Keaton. Three months later, they got married in a courthouse ceremony. This is Fred's third marriage. “The wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream,” Liki said. They honeymooned in Iceland a year later.

