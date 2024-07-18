Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Wednesday Riki Lindhome Secretly Married Comedic Legend Fred Armisen and Had a Baby Within Months Comedian and actor Riki Lindhome revealed that while we’ve been preoccupied, she’s been getting married and having a baby! By Jamie Lerner Jul. 18 2024, Published 7:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Usually, we try to keep up with celebrities, who they’re dating, where they’re going, and everything else surrounding their enigmatic personas. But one celebrity has managed to stay off the radar: Riki Lindhome. Riki is known for her musical comedy duo with Kate Micucci, Garfunkel and Oates, whose 2009 song, “Me, You, and Steve” catapulted them to stardom.

Ever since, both Riki and Kate have developed Hollywood careers between acting, writing, and producing. Even still, Riki has maintained a private life, especially when it comes to romantics. But on July 17, 2024, she revealed that she secretly married fellow comedic actor Fred Armisen just after having a baby to make the ultimate family of comedy royalty.

Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen married privately in 2022 after working together in 2020.

Riki and Fred had known each other for years before they started dating. It’s a classic friends-to-lovers saga! Riki shared the news in an exclusive with People to promote her Edinburgh Fringe show, which touches on the last few years of her life. They were friends for 15 years before they started filming Wednesday together in Romania in 2020. At the time, Riki realized she had feelings for Fred but she was also in the midst of trying to have a baby.

She tried for years to have a child through IVF treatments and after her plans to adopt didn’t work out, she decided to have a baby via a surrogate with a donated sperm and egg. Throughout this process, that’s when she started dating Fred. “I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, ‘Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby,” she shared.

“I knew that I was starting to have feelings for him, and I wanted to go on a date. That's what I knew. So I was like, 'Okay, let's explore,'” she said. “Then it unfolded naturally over time. I wasn't like, ‘You're the dad.’ I was like, ‘I want to have dinner with you.’ My thought was, ‘I want to kiss you. I want to see you.’ Then it just kept going.”

“We were friends for so long that it just happened fast,” she continued. “We had one dinner and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, let's see where this goes.’ It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all.” She told him she loved him a couple of weeks before her son, Keaton, was born, and a few weeks later, they got married in a private ceremony.

“We got married in a courthouse," she said. "It's not a secret, but we didn’t really tell people. We didn’t announce it or anything. And we thought people would hear about it eventually. And that’s what happened, one friend at a time … The wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream.” It sounds like Riki and Fred’s ideal wedding.

Riki also had a baby named Keaton via surrogate in 2022.

2022 was a huge year for Riki! Not only did she marry Fred, but she had a baby. She didn’t expect to raise Keaton with a partner. In fact, Fred didn’t even meet Keaton until three weeks after he was born.

Riki shared, “I said [to Fred], ‘All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that's not for you, it doesn't make you a jerk. I'm not mad at you.’ I said, ‘I still think you're the best. I just want you to really feel what you feel. And then be honest about it because it's a big life-altering thing.’ And he said, ‘Okay, okay.’”

When Fred said, “Yes,” to being part of Keaton’s life, Riki explained, “It was just insta-family, basically.” After Keaton was born, Riki moved in with Fred, and three months later, they married. “I thought maybe I would be a single mom with a boyfriend,” she continued. “I didn’t know what would happen. I didn’t even know if he was interested at first — I didn’t know anything. But it was a natural evolution.”