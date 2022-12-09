Season 1 of 'Wednesday' Ended With a Wild Cliffhanger

Led by Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie), Nevermore is a school for “outcasts” in a town full of “normies” called Jericho. While students spend most of their time at the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired school, they do have to venture out into the town for various events.

Wednesday finds herself in a coffee shop after escaping from her seemingly apt therapist, Dr. Kinbott (Riki Lindhome). At the shop, she meets a very charming normie named Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who just happens to be the sheriff’s son.