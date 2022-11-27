Mayor Noble Walker's Death on 'Wednesday' Explained: Who Killed Him?

The Season 1 finale of Wednesday left the fate of Laurel Gates – or Mrs. Thornhill – a mystery. It is unclear whether she was killed or arrested after being attacked by bees.

It was revealed throughout the series that after the late Goody Addams killed Joseph Crackstone, and her brother failed to kill outcasts like Morticia and Gomez, Laurel was set on reviving Joseph and carrying out her family’s mission to kill the outcasts of Jericho.