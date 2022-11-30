Distractify
'Wednesday'
These Woeful Wednesday Addams Memes Will Fill You With Despair

Bianca Piazza - Author
By

Nov. 30 2022, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

National treasure Jenna Ortega continues to uphold her scream queen reputation as the wonderfully dreadful Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday centers on Jenna's titular character as she reluctantly attends her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, "an academic institution that nurtures outcasts, freaks, and monsters." While there, the pessimistic protagonist navigates her psychic abilities and investigates a string of connected murders.

Whether they pertain to Wednesday now holding the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, or Wednesday Addams's nuanced relationship with her bubbly werewolf roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), memes about the kooky series have flooded the internet. Thankfully, we're here to woefully present you with the best ones hand-plucked from the Twittersphere.

Wednesday Addams on 'Wednesday'
Source: Netflix
Opposites attract.

Source: Twitter/@flynnriderbff

Somehow, Rocketman stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Richard Madden (Cinderella) perfectly resembled Enid and Wednesday while filming Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. No notes.

Christina Ricci will forever be Wednesday Addams in our hearts.

Source: Twitter/@ScreenQueenie

The Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) "interesting" meme gets us every time.

As we sit at our desktops with a can of Diet Coke, watching Addams Family veteran Christina Ricci (aka 1990s-era Wednesday Addams) enter the plot of Wednesday, we can't help but smile.

We demand Emmys all around!

Source: Twitter/@zannareads

The trusty "Pope Francis holding various things" meme also gets us every time. Here, we see the pious Bishop of Rome raising the blissful and intimate Enid and Wednesday hug scene from the Wednesday Season 1 finale. As he should.

The vibes are accurate.

Source: Twitter/@GABneedssummilk

Gloomy goth girlfriend plus bubbly mainstream girlfriend equals true love. The architecture speaks for itself.

Footwear is oh so personal.

Source: Twitter/@good4pov

Ruby slippers girlfriend plus Dr. Martens girlfriend equals true love. We could do this all day.

A new Supreme has risen.

Source: Twitter/

As mentioned, Netflix announced that Wednesday currently holds the top spot in the "most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series" category with a whopping 341.2 million hours — beating out Stranger Things Season 4.

Listen, Netflix is obviously not going to kick Stranger Things to the curb, but this meme is funny nonetheless. We think the Stranger Things Season 5 budget will be just fine.

'Wednesday' worships the girlies ... and Thing.

Source: Twitter/@_madmacs__

Featuring icons like Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), of course Wednesday's female characters steal the show. However, Thing's sassy mannerisms don't go unnoticed.

'Stranger Things' is shaking, folks.

Source: Twitter/@photonsmight

Considering Jenna Ortega is officially a part of the Scream franchise, this one is particularly funny. Courteney Cox's (Friends) face is practically acidic!

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

