Does Netflix's 'Wednesday' Kill off the Sentient, Severed Hand Called Thing?

In Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday — which sees the phenomenal Jenna Ortega (Scream) in the titular role — Thing (Victor Dorobantu) acts as Wednesday Addams's dutiful sidekick, obeying her every perilous demand while she investigates various, seemingly connected murders plaguing Nevermore Academy.

As the plot thickens, however, Thing becomes the victim of a brutal attack in Episode 7, titled "If You Don't Woe Me By Now." Does Thing make it out alive? Or does he die?