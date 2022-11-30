Wednesday Addams' Dance Moves From the Popular Netflix Series Are Taking Over TikTok

Among the many strange and eclectic trends on TikTok — including doorbell camera drama, artificial Christmas trees, and parasite cleanses — dance trends are probably the most popular. Plenty of content creators have been in their rooms, on the sidewalks, or even in the middle of the street performing choreographed dance moves for that coveted internet clout.

As of now, people are taking cues from Wednesday Addams and copying the dance moves she displays on the show.