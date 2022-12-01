Fans Are Shipping #Wenclair in 'Wednesday' and We Think It Could Happen

While Wednesday’s love interests are Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and Enid’s love interest is Ajax (Georgie Farmer), the relationship between Wednesday and Enid is perhaps the most important in the series.

When Wednesday moves into Nevermore Academy, she’s disgusted by Enid’s explosion of color, and the two get off to a rocky start. However, as the series unfolds, Wednesday is there for Enid and Enid is there for Wednesday, making it clear that they truly care for one another.