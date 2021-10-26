Is Supergirl Gay in the TV Show or Is It Another Case of Queerbaiting?

The sixth season of Supergirl is its last, and while we’re sad to see it come to an end, there are a lot of questions we have about the main character. Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El , proves herself to be so much more than just Superman's cousin in this series. She’s a fierce heroine all on her own, protecting innocent lives, fostering meaningful relationships, and even linking up with other superheroes every now and then.

One of the biggest questions people have about Supergirl is whether or not she’s gay, since there seems to be some questionable queerbaiting going on in the series.

Is Supergirl gay in the TV show?

The reason fans of Supergirl think her character might be gay is that they’ve pieced together clues from previous episodes in order to come to such a huge conclusion. The friendship between Kara and Lena Luthor blossomed in Season 2 after the two were introduced for the first time. They became besties, and fans of the show started hoping something romantic would come of it.

One user on Twitter named @CloiSupercorp wrote, “Lena is the one who makes Kara happy & hopeful because Supergirl is gay and in love with Lena Luthor." That same user also posted, “Supergirl is gay with Lena, her best friend & love interest. They’re the perfect description of Clark’s wedding vows.”

Article continues below advertisement

In reality, it doesn’t look like Supergirl is actually gay in the show. For those who don’t know what queerbaiting is, it’s what show creators do in an attempt to gain attention from queer audiences by sending out vibes that a queer relationship might be incorporated in the show without ever following through on it. It’s looking like that’s exactly what’s happening here.