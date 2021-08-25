Will Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor End up Together by the Series Finale of 'Supergirl'?

Unfortunately, the DC Comic -based television series Supergirl will be coming to an end with the conclusion of Season 6. The final season began airing earlier in 2021 but went on a short hiatus in May and is now back starting with Episode 8 on Aug. 24. There are so many loose ends to tie up before the series finale, one being the relationship between Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

Since Lena Luthor first appeared in Season 2, her relationship with Kara Danvers bloomed into a best friendship. It’s been apparent that the two of them have an easy chemistry and bond as two powerful women in their personal and working lives. From the very beginning, the relationship between Kara and Lena has been a fan favorite, despite many highs and lows throughout the series.

On the show, Kara and Lena's relationship is presented to viewers just as friends, but many fans have been wanting to see Kara and Lena become more than friends and enter into a romantic relationship. With not much time left, fans are hoping they will take their relationship to the next level. They even have their own ship name: Supercorp. So, will they end up together? Will Supercorp live?

Do Kara and Lena end up together by the series finale of 'Supergirl'?

Before the mid-season finale, the Super Friends, along with Lena, braved the Phantom Zone to rescue Kara. According to showrunner Robert Rovner, there are “better days to come” when it comes to the relationship between Kara and Lena. In an interview with The Wrap back in April before Kara was saved, he revealed that viewers wouldn’t see their friendship take any steps back.

Robert also said, “Lena apologized to Kara in the season opener, and she goes about the first part of the season making amends for that. And so once Supergirl’s back, it’s their friendship, and [Lena’s] part of the team. So we’re not going back.” While we don't know exactly if Kara and Lena end up together, having their fractured relationship back on track could make it easier for them to progress romantically.

It is so easy to see how their friendship could go to such a deeper place. They've sent each other bouquets of flowers, and they keep pictures of each other close by to longingly gaze at in their darkest moments. Most importantly, they're always coming to each other at a moment's notice. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Melissa discussed the final season of Supergirl and where her character and Lena's relationship stands.

She said, "Everything they went through last season really solidified their bond and their friendship, and the fact that they're able to heal shows just how deep that friendship runs. That relationship, I think, is one of the most important on the show. Katie [McGrath] and I have always approached it really wanting to explore female friendships and how women relate to each other and support each other. That will be a part of this final season."