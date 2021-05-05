Here's Where You've Seen Young Kara in 'Supergirl' Before

Back in Season 3, we saw a major recast in Supergirl : the actress who played Young Kara had been swapped out. Malina Opal Weissman had been the original for three whole seasons before Izabela Vidovic stepped in. It's unclear why the decision to recast happen, but we do know that Malina went on to play Violet Baudelaire, who's the lead in A Series of Unfortunate Events, the same year she left Supergirl (2017).

So, it's likely that Malina got an offer that was too good to pass up and left Supergirl. This is far from the first time a somewhat minor character in a TV show has been replaced by a different actor. However, if you watched the most recent episode of Supergirl and became reacquainted with the new(ish) young Kara, you might be wondering who the actress is. Here's what you need to know!

Kickin’ the week off again with some @TheCWSupergirl excitement 🥳 I get to be a badass in a pretty dress for tomorrow’s all new episode! Tune it to find out more 💖 #Supergirl #womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/FJU3obEk1g

Who plays Young Kara in 'Supergirl'?

Izabela Vidovic plays Young Kara in Supergirl, and it's likely you've seen her before. The 19-year-old actress played Matty in Veronica Mars, Isobel in iZombie, Taylor in The Fosters, and has had a bunch of smaller roles in shows like Bones and The 100. Izabela started playing Young Kara in 2017, and has been in five episodes of Supergirl so far. Izabela was born in Chicago to Croatian parents (her mother is a filmmaker, actress, and writer — you may have even seen her in films like Mary Poppins and Annie).

While Izabela plays a fairly small role on Supergirl, she's slowly building a social media following with 191k followers on Instagram and a little over 12,000 followers on Twitter. And she also sings! "A short snippet of one of my originals, ‘Ride the Red Light.’ Songwriting is another passion of mine... stay tuned for more sneak peeks like this of my personal collection," she tweeted. You can follow her YouTube page here.

People really love her as Young Kara, too. "Olivia Nikkanen and Izabela Vidovic might be the best young casting on a show because I sit here watching these Alex and Kara scenes fully convinced I'm watching little Chyler and Melissa #Supergirl," a fan tweeted.

What a compliment! Thank you. ❤️ https://t.co/s95bhiACXi — Izabela Vidovic (@IzabelaVidovic) May 5, 2021

Another wrote, "you were AMAZING this episode, but this one scene? you nailed it as kara danvers, you’re the best choice!!" And it's true — Izabela truly did look like a younger version of Kara (or actress Melissa Benoist).

Another echoed that statement by saying, "SHE'S RIGHT!! I remember that the [first] time I saw you I thought "damn, melissa's makeup is so good, she really looks like a teenager!" and then I was like "wait...that's NOT melissa!¡!¡!?"

As far as her personal life goes, Izabela is like any other teen girl. She likes to treat herself to baked goods on her days off.

She has a boyfriend (whose name is Kyle Briskin — who seems to be a music producer and songwriter).

Izabela spends quality time with her little sister.

...As well as her mom, whom she calls her best friend.

