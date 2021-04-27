'Supergirl' Fans Already Have a Few Theories About Whom Kara Will End up With

With the Season 6 finale of Supergirl quietly looming on the horizon, an increasing number of fans are becoming more eager to find out whom Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) is going to end up with.

Season 6 of Supergirl shed light on the latest developments between Kara and William Dey (Staz Nair) — which received lukewarm responses from some fans. So, are Kara and William going to stay together forever? Could one of Kara's former love interests steal her heart in a surprise twist of events?